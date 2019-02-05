3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Valley woman looking to update her kitchen and bathroom countertops turned to a local business for help and paid some money. But she says for that money she still hasn’t received anything.
Linda Hofmann has lived in her Fountain Hills condo for more than a decade.
“This is an older place. It's really well built,” she said.
Throughout the years, Hofmann has completed some home improvement projects.
She said her next big project will be her kitchen and bathroom where she intends on replacing her aging countertops.
"But this material is, you know, ancient," she said.
So, Hofmann called a company called Custom Marble Products which came out to her condo to measure.
After saying they could do the job for around $2,500, Hofmann says Custom Marble Products then asked for and received a check for half up front, about $1,300.
"I found out later that it was cashed very quickly. I think it was cashed the day he came out," she said.
Now, Hofmann says this all happened the first week of November and according to the company, her new countertops would be ready in about a month.
But nearly two months later, and Hofmann says she still has her old countertops.
“Well, no one calls me back. All I get is an answering machine,” she said.
Fearing the worst, Hofmann contacted 3 On Your Side, and we got a hold of Custom Marble Products.
As a result, they contacted Hofmann and told her that her order had simply fallen through the cracks and apologized. They also told her they were mailing her out a refund check for nearly $1,300 that she paid.
“It's stressful when you think someone is going to call you and they don't and you keep waiting,” she said.
Hofmann hasn’t received the check but 3 On Your Side will do a follow-up report if and when Hofmann does get that check.
