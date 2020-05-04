FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Lexi is a pure-bred boxer who was a part of Linda Tornabene's life for nearly a decade. “To tell you honestly, she was a good girl,” Lexi told 3 On Your Side. “Boxers are very protective. Especially females,” she said.
But, unfortunately, Lexi passed away recently, leaving a void in Tornabene's life. So, Tornabene and her husband went online to find a new puppy to buy. That's when they came across a boxer puppy named Hank. "You kind of just look at the photos and we found a photo that talks to you and says, 'Hey, I want you in my life.' So, that's how we were captured," Tornabene explained.
Tornabene says she contacted the website selling Hank and was told the dog was being boarded in Houston,Texas. After agreeing to buy Hank for $900, Tornabene used an electric payment system to send the money. "I didn't question it. I just did what I need to do and sent the money,” she said. "All $900?” Gary Harper inquired. “Right," she replied.
But, after getting the money, the seller told Tornabene he needed more in order to cover the cost of a crate and shipping the dog from Houston's airport. "So, I thought okay. Well, that sounds okay so I paid that,” Tornabene said. "Exactly how much?” Gary Harper asked. “$600,” she answered.
By now, Tornabene had sent in a total of $1,500. Little Hank was getting kind of expensive. And just when she thought she was done, Tornabene was asked to send even more money. This time $1,200 for insurance. “They wanted $1,200 more. And I was like shocked. I went to my husband and I said this is not right."
Turns out, Tornabene was the victim of something called "The Puppy Scam." That's when scammers copy the pictures of cute little dogs like Hank from legitimate websites and post them for sale as their own.
Tornabene says it's an expensive lesson. "I don't want anyone else to go through what we went through."
Buying a puppy online is very risky because there's so much opportunity to be ripped off. 3 On Your Side advises to always see the dog in person before making a purchase.