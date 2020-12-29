PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - As we countdown to 2021, you may be setting some New Year's resolutions. For many, financial goals are topping the list. Here are five that may help you jump-start a better financial future.
Pay off credit cards
Despite its immense challenges, 2020 has actually been a good year for paying down credit card debt.
"It is counterintuitive," said Ted Rossman, an analyst for CreditCards.com. "If you had asked me nine months ago with this pandemic erupting if we’d have lower credit card debt and lower delinquencies nine months in, I would have been shocked, but it is true. The fed has found that credit card debt is 11% lower than it was in February. A lot of it owes thanks to the government stimulus programs and also the fact that consumers are spending less and making debt payoff a priority."
To continue the paydown trend, Rossman says it is critical to pay more than the minimum monthly payment.
"We did a recent study matching every state’s average credit card debt with the median income in that state and what we found, in Arizona for example, is that if you make the median income and you put 15% of that every month towards the average credit card debt, you become free of credit card debt in a year," Rossman told 3 On Your Side. "That’s really amazing because if you make minimum payments, it’s going to be more like 20 years and you’ll pay a ton of money in interest."
Replenish the emergency fund
To survive the financial stress the pandemic caused, many Americans were forced to dip into their emergency funds. Another financial resolution this year for many is to rebuild that fund, with four to six months’ worth of expenses.
"There really was no bigger proverbial rainy day than what we went through in 2020," Rossman said. "We found that only about one in four Americans have six months’ worth of expenses saved up, and about one in four have nothing at all and then everybody else is somewhere in between."
"Once you get back on your feet and start to have a little disposable income, I think it’s really important to save some of every pay check for that rainy day," he added.
Try multiple savings accounts
If saving is a challenge, Rossman suggests setting up a couple different savings accounts. This may help you track your money and follow a budget.
"I'm a big fan of separate savings accounts for separate goals," Rossman said. "Maybe you have a vacation fund. Maybe you have a gifts fund or a renovate the basement fund or whatever it is. I think that can be motivating and I think it also helps to bucket it out so we’re not mingling with other expenses."
Boost retirement savings and automate payments
Consider automating payments for your 401k, IRA, or other investment and savings accounts.
"Gradually increase the percent," Rossman said. "If you're putting 5% in now, maybe you try for six or seven or eight percent. Whatever it is, just try to raise that bar."
"The point is, you’re not going to see it so you’re not really going to miss it, but it can do a lot of good in terms of compound interest. Just a little bit now could be worth an awful a lot by the time you retire."
Update beneficiary information
This financial resolution won't cost you any money, but it's just as important, according to Rossman. As the new year begins, update beneficiary information on all of your accounts, including life insurance and retirement plans.
"Just make sure your wishes are respected," Rossman said. "If your life has changed; if you’ve gotten married, divorced, had a child, there are a lot of things that necessitate a little bit of upkeep."