3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - It's the biggest consumer complaint made to the Federal Communications Commission: unwanted calls.
Now, new rules close a loophole in the law that had prevented the FCC from going after scammers like those sending spoofed text messages and those overseas making spooked calls to Americans.
It was already unlawful to transmit misleading or inaccurate caller ID information with criminal intent.
The new rules extend to text messages, calls from outside the United States to those within the U.S. and additional types of voice calls.
Foreign robocalls often use caller ID spoofing, making it appear their phone number matches a trusted organization they claim to represent.
Pressure tactics can then be used to defraud Americans out of money and personal information.
The new rules prohibit such malicious spoofing and allow the FCC to bring enforcement actions against those who spoof text messages and those who seek to victimize Americans from overseas.
In 2018, the commission issued the largest fines in its history for those who violate the caller ID spoofing rules.
