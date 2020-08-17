PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 has forced millions of consumers to turn to online shopping instead of physically visiting stores.
As a result, the FBI says it has seen a spike in online shopping scams.
"These guys can very easily create very sophisticated e-commerce sites that look legit," says Ken Colburn, a technology expert with Data Doctors.
Colburn warns that consumers need to watch out for "so-called" retailers offering hard to believe bargains.
"If it's really hard to get product, and not only are they saying that they can get you the product and they can get you the product at a substantial discount over what everyone else sells it for, that's always a huge red flag."
The FBI recently said an "increasing number of victims have not received items they purchased from websites offering low prices on items such as gym equipment, small appliances, tools, and furniture."
Other Consumer complaints to the FBI include: Disposable face masks being shipped from China were received regardless of what was actually ordered.
Electronic money transfer services is another big complaint because once the money is sent, it's gone for good.
Colburn suggests using a website called WhoIs to find out just how long an online retailer has been around before sending money.
"If you've got a website that was just created in the last six months the last year or so, that looks like this big robust retailer that you've never heard of, you know, it's another one of those, you know, you got to kind of watch out if they've been around for a long time. That's usually a good indication that they're legit."
Keep in mind, instead of using a .com site, the FBI says fraudulent websites frequently use domains like .club or .top
And while we're talking about online safety, Colburn says be weary of "fake friend requests" on social media.
"That's a common scam that these guys will pull is that they'll duplicate a popular person's social media account, go around re-friending the people that are already friends, and then sending them a private message saying, 'Hey, I found this really awesome deal. Don't tell anybody, but check this out.' It's really, it's a really, you know, cheap price, so you fall for it if you want."