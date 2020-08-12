PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - During a recent trip to the Oval Office, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and his team complimented the federal response to COVID-19.
"We listened to your team," Ducey told President Trump.
Gretchen Conger, Ducey's deputy chief of staff, added, "What we need we've gotten."
But records reveal delays and confusion about critical personal protective equipment (PPE) at the beginning of the pandemic. Through a public records request, 3 On Your Side obtained more than 200 pages of emails and packing slips, detailing PPE shipments to the state from the federal stockpile.
In one email exchange in mid-March, the AZ Department of Health Services (DHS) pushed the feds on when critical gear would arrive.
"I have been waiting all day today to find out when the AZ shipment was in route,” a state employee wrote.
Later in the email exchange he added, “Please find out what is going on. Arizona needs these assets.”
A CDC employee apologized for the "confusion.” Subsequent emails show a shipment arrived. The federal government determined the mission for Arizona was complete, but records reveal the state was shorted in PPE:
-1,632 fewer face shields than expected
-160 fewer N95 masks than expected
-522 fewer surgical gowns than expected
A spokesperson for Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the strategic national stockpile told 3 On Your Side "Arizona received its full allocation of PPE."
"For the first 50% of the existing SNS inventory of PPE, the allocation strategy was based on a pro-rata formula that was proportionate to the population size of each jurisdiction based on 2010 U.S. Census data," the HHS spokesperson added. "It is important to note that the pro-rata allocations were likely less than what states requested. However, jurisdictions received 100% of their allocations. Areas of high transmission received additional allocations.”
According to HHS, 90% of the strategic national stockpile inventory was deployed by mid-April. The remaining 10% was reserved for federal responders.
The state did not comment directly on the emails or the PPE shortfall, but in a statement, AZDHS spokesperson Holly Poynter said, "Arizona public health partners work diligently to request supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) from national partners, to purchase PPE, and to distribute these supplies throughout the state. The need for PPE is continuous, and the ongoing support from the national level is greatly needed and appreciated.”
In a recent social media post, Gov. Ducey said Arizona has distributed 2 million N95 masks, 5 million surgical gowns and more than 380 million medical gloves.