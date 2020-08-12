EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Lisa Ramirez likes owning a home but says it does come with occasional repairs. "Last year, we had a flood in our home,” Lisa told 3 On Your Side. “Actually both sides of the house had a sewer that backed up."
And now, another repair is on the list. Lisa's El Mirage home has two air conditioners, but one of them broke down, causing the temperature to climb on one side of the house.
She and her husband Carl have a home warranty for such repairs through a company called Cinch Home Services, but after six weeks, Lisa says her A/C is still broken. “It is aggravating. The hardest part is trying to call to get some answers and find out when this is going to be repaired."
In the meantime, Lisa drapes a heavy blanket to keep the heat from escaping into part of the home. She even sleeps in the living room because the bedrooms reach 90 degrees. “I'm sleeping on the floor in my living room on a mattress and it's very hard," she said.
Lisa says she has spent hours on the phone trying to get Cinch to repair her A/C. Finally, she contacted 3 On Your Side. "Well, I contacted Gary Harper because I know you get things done."
Cinch is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and has an A- rating.
After I got a hold of them, Cinch was very responsive and says Lisa's A/C repair was delayed due to a hard to come by part. The company says it will immediately be fixing Lisa's air conditioner.
They also sent this statement, saying Lisa and her husband's experience, "... does not meet Cinch Home Services’ high standards for customer service and satisfaction."
Lisa, says she's looking forward to having a cool house very soon. "It's time consuming. It's very frustrating and it's very uncomfortable in our home."
3 On Your Side is told the air conditioner will be fixed any day now which is good news. And the home warranty company says these viewers will not be out of pocket anything even if the repair is higher than what the warranty covers.
3 On Your Side will air a follow-up report when the air condition is repaired.
Below, you will find the unedited statement from Cinch Home Services.
Statement regarding customer Carl Ramirez
The interruption in addressing and ultimately resolving Mr. Ramirez’s claim does not meet Cinch Home Services’ high standards for customer service and satisfaction. While we strive to resolve every claim in a timely and efficient manner, we regret that this was not Mr. Ramirez’s experience. We are working with a service provider in the area, and the issue is in the process of being resolved in the next 36 hours. As a show of good faith, we will be covering all expenses related to the necessary repairs, including any non-covered charges that may be required.