3 On Your Side (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the first viewers 3 On Your Side helped out in May was a guy named Mike Wood. "3 On Your Side is amazing," Wood said after we helped get his money to him.

Mike was missing $485 after his mom sent him the money electronically. But due to a glitch, the money wound up in the wrong bank account.

+2 UPDATE: Chase Bank finds and returns Phoenix man's $485 “I want to say that within hours I received a call from Chase Bank saying their top people are on it and they're going to figure it out," Wood told 3 On Your Side.

So, 3 On Your Side asked Chase bank to find where that money went, and once they did, they immediately put it in Mike's account. “They fixed the problem whereas no one else could seem to do it. Gary Harper, you fixed the problem,” a smiling Mike said. “You made it happen, and I’m actually going to be able to pay my phone bill this month with that money."

3 On Your Side also helped Ruby Eastman. She and some relatives gave a Tempe Embassy Suites $2,000 as a down payment to host a family reunion. But, when COVID-19 struck, and the state was shut down, Ruby says she couldn't get her money back.

However, the hotel had a change of heart after 3 On Your Side got involved. "I felt good during the process because you are such a phenomenal person because you got in touch with me, and you kept me updated, and I really did not expect all of that," Ruby told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

And finally, 3 On Your Side managed to help out a Kathy French and her husband who say they were doubled dipped when buying a Smart Phone. In other words, they were charged $439.84 not once, but two times for a phone.

According to Kathy, the company, called Altice Mobile, always claimed it would return the other $439.84 but never did.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Altice immediately credited the amount back. "Oh, I'm very thankful that you are here,” Kathy said. “Very thankful."

When you add up all the money that was recouped during May, it comes to $4,565, and for the entire year so far, it totals $175,191.