FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You could say Christine Freseman is somewhat puzzled. That's because she's been searching for a way to straighten her teeth without braces.
”I never had braces as a kid, and as you get older, your teeth kind of start pushing forward,” she told 3 On Your Side. “I noticed there was some movement in my teeth."
So, back in February, Christine got online, and that's when she came across Utah based company, SmileLove.
After reviewing the company’s website and watching a video they posted, Christine paid SmileLove nearly $1,500. For that money, SmileLove sent Christine a kit to make impressions of her teeth.
From those impressions, SmileLove was supposed to fabricate clear aligners and mail them back so she could start the straightening process. "What have you received for your money?" 3 On Your Side’s, Gary Harper asked. “Nothing,” she replied. “An impression kit, and that was all."
For nearly six months, Christine says she's tried numerous times, asking for her aligner or her $1,500 back. Apparently, she's not the only one.
The Better Business Bureau gives SmileLove an "F" rating due to similar complaints and even published a scathing article that says, “SmileLove is still recruiting customers after refusing refunds and announcing production problems.”
I tried calling SmileLove, but no one answered, and there was no voice mail to leave a message. The company also failed to respond to my emails.
That's not good news for Christine, who says she could really use that $1,500, particularly during the COVID pandemic. “You know, we discussed how my kids are going to get through the next few months and how long I'm going to get through the next few months."
When buying something online, try to deal with a well-known retailer that's been around awhile and check with the Better Business Bureau first.
There's always a little bit of a risk when dealing with a company you're unfamiliar with or haven't researched.