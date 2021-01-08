TEMPE (3 On Your Side) - At the Pomchies warehouse in Tempe, workers are fill hundreds of orders for masks every day, but some are not showing up on time.
"You thought you sent something priority mail, two to three days, and it takes weeks," said Heather Clark, the owner and CEO of the company. "It has just been so frustrating."
Clark said shipping delays and missing packages are becoming costly.
"Some customers we had to refund immediately," she told 3 On Your side.
"Other customers, they knew it was taking a long time but then they wanted the money back for the shipping. We just have to eat the cost."
In Scottsdale, Jigsaw Health, a company that sells nutritional supplements, has faced similar shipping delays.
"There wouldn’t be any updates for sometimes two weeks, so customers would call us and say where is our package and we would have the same question. We would know that it went out, but it still doesn’t have tracking info," said Patrick Sullivan, the CEO of Jigsaw Health.
The postal service has not said how many packages were delayed during the holiday crush, and could not tell 3 On Your Side how many claims have been filed for missing or delayed packages.
In an emailed statement, Rod Spurgeon, a spokesperson for USPS said "the postal service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic, which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also led to temporary delays."
"These challenges were felt by shippers across the board," he added. "We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system, including returns. We thank our customers for their continued support and understanding."
USPS guarantees delivery dates, so if a package has not arrived after 15 days and the package is insured, consumers are able to file a claim and request a refund. According to USPS, refund requests for priority mail express packages have to be filed within 30 days. Claims can be filed online. Spurgeon said customers can also get assistance by calling the USPS customer care line at 1-800-ASK-USPS. Anyone who plans to file a claim should have the tracking number and receipt to start the claim.
Watch how to request a refund here and Clark says Pomchies filed a few claims, but is still waiting on refunds. Jigsaw Health decided it couldn’t afford the delays, and just cut ties with the postal service.
"That meant our average shipping costs went up 70 cents a package, but we absorbed the cost of that because we wanted to make sure our packages were getting to our customers," Sullivan said.