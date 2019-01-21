3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Credit card debt is a huge problem for some Americans.
So, here are some credit card moves you might want to consider as we enter 2019.
Consumer Reports says these tips should protect not only your credit score but also your bank account.
For starters, avoid opening new department store cards. They're not worth the 15 percent discount you may get during that one sales transaction as an incentive for opening the account. Plus, your credit score could drop 10 points when the department store checks your credit.
Next, when it comes to rewards cards, use them strategically. Some rewards cards can add up to big savings in the long run. However, overusing a reward card can work against you if you rack up balances you don't quickly pay off.
So, be careful.
Remember to spread your purchases among your credit cards. While you might get the most rewards from using just one card, your credit score can be greatly affected by your debt ratio.
You never want your balances to be above 30 percent of your card's credit limit. Instead, try to use no more than 10 percent of your credit limit to help bump up your score.
And finally, stagger your bill due dates. Having to pay too many credit card bills at the same time can temporarily put you in the red and make you hurt financially.
