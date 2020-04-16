WATCH CBS 5 NEWS LIVE:

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Scammers like to target senior citizens and they use the Grandparent Scam to get it done.

It works when a senior gets a phone call from a scammer posing as a panicked grandchild in trouble. The scammer claims to be in a car accident or in a Mexican jail and begs the grandparent to send money right away and many times they do.

You can find audio samples of the scam on the internet and you will see how convincing they can be. 3 On Your Side has warned you about the scam for years. But Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says it's not going away soon.

“There's just that natural inclination I think to talk and they (senior citizens) want to be helpful," Brnovich tells 3 On Your Side. “You know, God forbid, if a grandkid says they're in trouble, their (grandparent) immediate reaction is they want to help you.”

Well now, there's a new twist to the Grandparent Scam. The Federal Trade Commission reports that scammers are using the coronavirus to bait senior citizens. Posing as a grandchild or another relative, the scammer claims he's in the hospital getting treated for the coronavirus.

“They'll pretend that they're someone's niece, nephew, granddaughter or whatever and call and say they are in the hospital or they have COVID-19 and they need financial help right away,” Brnovich said.

So, it's recommended that senior citizens resist the urge to act immediately and don't send money. No. 2, verify the caller's identity by asking questions a stranger wouldn't know the answer to. And, contact a family member to verify the caller's story.

The scammer will also beg the grandparent to be quiet and not tell anyone about the conversation. But not only should they tell someone, they should report it to the Arizona Attorney General's Office as well as the Federal Trade Commission, which tracks this scam.