PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Bridget Ernst is a single mom of three. Soon after the coronavirus pandemic started, she realized she had hundreds of dollars stuck in a flexible spending account she set up for child care.
"I still have $800 sitting there that’s basically being held prisoner," she told 3 On Your Side in October.
Under the CARES Act, families could stop payments into dependent care FSAs, which Ernst did, but the law did not address what would happen to money that was already in the accounts. Schools were virtual. Many daycares closed, at least temporarily, and after school programs stopped. There was no way for Ernst to spend down the account.
"If I can’t use it because of a pandemic that there was no way for me to plan for, then I think we should either get it back or roll it over," Ernst said.
Now, she should be able to. Under the new coronavirus relief bill that was recently signed into law, employers are able to amend their FSA plans and allow parents to roll over account balances.
"The stimulus bill allows employers to provide a grace period of up to 12 months to allow workers to use this money that otherwise would have been forfeited," explained John Balitis, an attorney who specializes in employment issues.
The new law also allows employers to make changes to new plans that take effect in the new year, but according to Balitis, there is a catch.
"None of these solutions is automatic. None of them is required," he said. "If the employer doesn’t opt into the solution, the employee is still going to forfeit his or her money, so for workers, it’s really important to check in with your benefits department to determine whether your employer is going to amend his plan."
Any money that is forfeited goes directly to the employer.
"It actually would benefit the employer, technically, not to amend plans in these ways because the employer would then recapture all the money the worker had deferred into the plan," Balitis said. "But by and large, I think employers, under the circumstances especially with the pandemic, are really more concerned about making sure that workers are benefited as much as they can be."
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema championed changes to FSA rules in the wake of the pandemic.
"Making FSAs more flexible helps Arizona families cover unexpected health care costs, and ensures Arizona workers have access to their own money during the current economic and public health crisis," she said in a statement to 3 On Your Side.
Every year, families are able to contribute up to $5,000 pre-tax dollars into an FSA to cover child care costs.