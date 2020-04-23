3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Meet little Bailey. He's a pure-bred poodle that was recently purchased by Mary Goddard.

“We're really enjoying him. He's bringing so much joy to us in a tough time," she told 3 On Your Side.

To make sure Bailey doesn't run away, Goddard bought a dog pen for $90. But when she discovered it wasn't big enough for Bailey, she tried to return back to Petco, where she bought it only to find out the retailer has a temporary "no return" policy all because of COVID-19.

"It doesn't make sense that big box stores can hold on to $100 of my money," Mary said.

But Petco isn't the only one temporarily halting returns. Many retailers like Target, CVS and others all have implemented no return policies. The reason? The stores don't want to reintroduce a product back into the store that could have the virus on it. But consumers like Goddard question the new policy.

“They got hundreds of people coming into the store each day. They don't know where these people have been or come from. People without masks and they're touching merchandise," Goddard said.

But retailers disagree. In an email, CVS tells 3 On Your Side that they temporarily stopped returns, "Out of an abundance of caution ... "

As for Petco, they tell 3 On Your Side that temporarily stopping returns will, "help ensure Petco remains a safe place for everyone ... "

But consumers like Goddard are concerned that it could hurt shoppers who are financially strapped during these trying times and need their money now.

“The reason I'm upset and I called you is they're letting in a hundred people a day to shop. People are touching the merchandise anyway," said Goddard.

People aren't wearing masks while they shop A handful of states and cities have mandated that shoppers wear coverings in grocery stores and other public places as they try to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailers say they’ll eventually return to their prior return policy when the time is right. But for now, the stores feel it’s a safe thing for them to do. So, remember. Whatever kind of purchase you make, whether it’s large or small, and there’s a chance you may have to return the item, inquire into the store’s return policy during COVID-19.