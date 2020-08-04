(3TV/CBS5) -- It's a commercial you've probably seen before. It's for Publishers Clearing House, a legitimate marketing company that has given away millions of dollars over the years. And Ron Harper, along with his wife Anna, thought they had recently won. "I was thinking, 'Hallelujah, Hallelujah! How'd this happen?'” Anna told 3 On Your Side.
It happened when Anna and Ron received an email from a scammer posing as the real Publishers Clearinghouse and it claimed that the couple had just won $4.6 million. "That's life changing kind of money," Anna said.
The scammer even sent a photo with Anna's full name written on an over-sized check. "Well, you're excited, and I think a lot of people would be happy," Ron told us.
But in order to get all that money, the couple was instructed to go to a bank and deposit a cashier's check in the amount of $4,000 into a specific account. Ron says he was told the payment was for taxes on the $4.6 million winnings. “For us to have to go and get a certified check for someone else in order to collect the winnings did not smell right," Ron said.
He's right. That email saying he and his wife won all that money, along with that picture, are all part an elaborate hoax aimed at stealing money from victims.
Ron and Anna say they didn't fall for it and hope others don't either. “Some seniors would probably fall for it and we don't want that to happen," they said.
By the way, get this. The scammer even decreased the so-called taxes from $4,000 to $2,000 but the couple still didn't fall for it.
Remember, if you ever have to pay money in order to collect winnings, you're most likely getting yourself involved in a scam.