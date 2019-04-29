PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bryan May stays pretty busy working out of his home for a major bank.
"I'm on a lot of conference calls."
So, to add a layer of privacy to his work space, the Queen Creek homeowner decided that he wanted his office enclosed in.
[WATCH: Queen Creek homeowner ripped off by suspended company]
"This is my office space and I wanted to get the french doors here."
Installing french doors would do just the trick. So, back in February May went to the popular App called Next Door and came across a company based out of Page, Arizona. "It was JTY Builders."
The company is run by a guy named Johnny T. Yazzie Jr. who sent May photos claiming to have installed french doors in the past.
According to Bryan, Yazzie drove five hours to his Queen Creek home to take measurements and gave an estimate of around $2,300.
Yazzie claimed all he needed to order the doors was $1,171, so May gave him a pair of checks.
"He told me it was going to take 14 to 20 days for the doors to come in, so it was really no rush at that particular time."
However, a job that was supposed to take up to 20 days has now stretched on for more than 2 months and verbal communication, May says, has stopped.
"I'm very irritated because he stole the money from me," says May.
He filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors only find out the license for JTY Builders' had already been suspended 7 months earlier. So, he contacted 3 On Your Side. Yazzie didn't appreciate that.
In fact, Yazzie expressed his anger in a profanity-laced text message to May knowing 3 On Your Side was now involved.
And, when we eventually contacted Yazzie about Bryan's $1,171 and if he would return the money, he told us, "None of your f-ing business. He'll get his money back."
However, May says that will probably never happen.
"I want the doors, but I don't want them done by him. But, I do want my money back from him."
Well, the promise to return the money was made to 3 On Your Side a full week ago and that refund still hasn't happened, it's another reason to always confirm you're dealing with a licensed contractor.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.