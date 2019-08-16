PHOENIX (3TV) -- Summer is quickly coming to an end. But, did you have a chance to go on vacation? It turns out that many consumers never went anywhere because it's too expensive.
According to a new www.Bankrate.com survey, cost is keeping people from enjoying some attractions and recreational activities. In fact, 68% of people surveyed said they skipped recreational activities in the past year because they were not affordable. And 43% say they simply don't have any leftover cash after paying their everyday bills.
[WATCH: Are more people skipping vacations because of money?]
The No. 1 activity people skipped was a vacation. Also on the list, dining out with family and friends, going to concerts, and taking a trip to the amusement park, zoo or aquarium. Those surveyed also admitted to giving up going to sporting events and even the movies Not surprisingly, families with young children are most likely to miss out on recreational activities due to cost.
[APP USERS: Click here to take poll]
Millennials cited student debt for keeping them at home and away from recreational activities.
Experts say there's a way to avoid all work and no play without going broke. Bankrate analysts suggest putting aside a portion of your income, no more than 5%, in a separate savings account with direct deposit.
Think of it as your "fun fund" and use it for vacations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.