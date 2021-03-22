TEMPE (3 On Your Side) -- About a month ago, Nate Hoffman noticed fraudulent transactions in his Robinhood account.
"There were hundreds of transactions. Seven dollars," he said. "One hundred dollars."
Some were blocked. Others went through. Hoffman says he tried to cancel the transactions and submitted several customer support requests through Robinhood's app.
"They didn’t answer any of them," he told 3 On Your Side.
Eventually, Hoffman says Robinhood refunded some of the money, but when he tried to withdraw it, Robinhood blocked the transfer and then deactivated his account.
"I literally have no access," Hoffman said. "Imagine your entire life savings has been robbed and you don’t know if you’re going to get it back."
Jason Butkowski, of Phoenix, also had trouble with his Robinhood account. He says the company debited a total of $1,600 from his bank account without his permission, and also lost access to money in his Robinhood account.
"Contacted Robinhood immediately," he said. "Nothing."
3 On Your Side reached out to Robinhood to find out what was going on.
"Immediately after that, they did return my money, but I still can’t close my account," he said.
Robinhood made headlines last month when lawmakers launched an investigation into the company’s decision to restrict buying during the GameStop frenzy and also in December, when the SEC charged Robinhood with making misleading statements and omissions to customers for years about its revenue sources. The company agreed to pay $65 million to settle the charges, according to the SEC.
Robinhood says it is making new investments in customer service and plans to double the company’s full-time registered representatives this year.
"Over the past year, we’ve accelerated our investments in customer support. We believe great customer service incorporates a combination of real people and the best technology, and we continue to invest in both," a company statement said. "We’ll continue to invest in self-service tools that help you get questions answered without having to talk to someone. Just this year, we’ve added functionality that makes it easier to cancel a pending or queued deposit, exercise options, or deactivate your account without having to connect with a representative."
Bankrate's James Royal says there are several things for consumers to consider before using any online stock trading app.
"How much customer support do they provide you?" Royal said. "While it might be very easy to get started with an investing app, you might not have that kind of back end support that you need."
Royal said it's also important to consider supplementary resources the broker will provide.
"Whether that’s research and education to help you make smarter decisions, whether that’s buying specific funds, behavioral things that you should do in terms of investing on a regular basis ," Royal added. "Individuals win when they become long term investors and not try to compete against the pros on short term day trading types of speculation."
Brokers should also be backed by SIPC, which protects investment accounts if the broker becomes insolvent.
Robinhood says it has resolved both issues 3 On Your Side brought to their attention. In a letter to Butkowski, the company said the impact of COVID-19 and increased customer service volumes delayed their responses.
"To what extent does the consumer have to go to get support from a company?" Hoffman asked.