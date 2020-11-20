3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rich Fisco oversees electronics testing at Consumer Reports and has been working with routers and Wi-Fi for decades. But even Fisco had issues with Wi-Fi at his home.
“We had a dead zone on the deck in my backyard where we would hang out and barbecue,” Fisco said.
Fisco wasn’t quite sure if a Wi-Fi extender would fix the issue or not. So, he procrastinated. Not long after the coronavirus pandemic began, Consumer Reports started testing some products at employees’ homes, making sure to maintain strict testing protocols. So, when it came time for CR to test Wi-Fi extenders, Fisco realized it was the perfect opportunity to use his home as a test lab.
“Well, after I put the extender halfway between the router and the deck, I had a really good signal out there,” said Fisco.
Two that did well in all of Consumer Reports tests are the Nighthawk from Netgear and a less expensive option is a model from TP-Link.
One thing to keep in mind is that Consumer Reports says internet speeds from the extender may be slower than you’re used to because extenders cut speeds in half.
“Getting the most from your Wi-Fi extender relies on a lot of factors, including the speed of your internet service provider’s connection, the distance from your router to where you’re putting your Wi-Fi extender, and the areas of your home you’re trying to cover,” said Fisco.
For Fisco, an extender brought Wi-Fi to his home’s dead spot. But if you’re having issues all over your home, to see a significant improvement in your Wi-Fi, you may need a mesh network. That’s a system of two or more units that work together to blanket your home with a strong Wi-Fi signal. But many good mesh networks cost anywhere from $200 to $500.
A less expensive mesh network recommended by Consumer Reports is the TP-Link Deco Whole Home.