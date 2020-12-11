3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Candida Vazquez needed a refill for her blood pressure medication, but when she went to pick up her prescription, she learned that her pharmacy had been dropped from her insurance network.
“I told the pharmacy when I called them that my blood pressure was high, both because I didn’t have my medication and because of their audacity to put me through such back and forth,” Vazquez said.
Most health plans, including Medicare Part D, which is the prescription drug portion, encourage members to use a specific network of pharmacies. If you don’t, you might have to pay more, in some cases a lot more. Another increasingly common problem is that the medicine is no longer covered by your insurance.
“The list of drugs that insurers cover are (sic) actually decided by middleman companies, called pharmacy benefit managers,” Lisa Gill said.
She’s an investigator with Consumer Reports.
“They negotiate deals with drug companies, which may change or even exclude certain medicines from the coverage,” said Gill.
But some drug exclusions can actually save consumers money. like when low cost, generic versions of an expensive name-brand drug becomes available!
“Your first step is to check with your pharmacy and make sure that all of your information has been entered correctly into their system,” Gill said. “There may be some glitch that is stopping the insurance company from covering the drug properly.”
You can also ask the pharmacist what the lowest cash price he or she can offer is. Independent pharmacies in particular have more leeway than bigger chain pharmacies to negotiate.
About a quarter of plans require you to fill certain prescriptions through mail-order pharmacies. So if your drug suddenly went up in price or stopped being covered, check to see whether coverage would be better through mail order.