PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Choosing that perfect travel mug can seem like a never-ending quest. Consumer Reports just checked out insulated mugs from several brands, including Yeti, Thermos, and Starbucks. Paul Hope is Consumer Reports Home Editor.
“A travel mug seems like it would be a really simple thing, but a lot of people have a surprisingly tough time finding one that’s perfect.”
First things first – will your beverage stay hot? Or cold? To check temperature retention, Consumer Reports testers filled each mug with boiling water, immediately replaced the lid, then opened each mug at set intervals to take the water temperature until it reached 140-degrees Fahrenheit — a temperature that’s on the cool side for many coffee and tea drinkers.
Consumer Reports performed the same temperature checks for cold liquids, too. It turns out a good mug can keep liquids hot or cold. Hope adds, “We also looked at how easy each mug was to clean, whether it fit into a variety of cup holders and whether you can open the lid with one hand, which is crucial when you’re taking a sip of coffee while you’re driving.”
If temperature retention is at the top of your list, look no further than this 16-ounce Zojirushi, which kept liquids hot for thirteen and a half hours! It’s easy to open, leak-proof, fits into most cup holders, and its lid comes apart – making it easier to clean than similarly designed mugs.
For a little less money, the Thermos Stainless King can keep your coffee hot for about 7 hours. It also has a handy tea hook, so you can suspend a tea bag in water without losing it to your mug.
If easy clean-up is key, Consumer Reports says the 16-ounce Ello Campy for $18.00 is your best bet. It earned top grades for cleaning, plus its leak proof.