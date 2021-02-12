PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cuqui Rivera was a loyal Liberty Mutual car insurance customer. But when she was up for renewal this past December, she thought it would be a good time to shop around just to make sure she wasn't paying too much.
"They had already sent me the card and everything, so I said, wait a minute, let me just wiggle around," Rivera said.
She wasn't really expecting to save a lot of money, but when she got a new auto quote from a company called CURE based in New Jersey, she was shocked to see how much she'd save. "CURE was much lower than Liberty Mutual. It was clearly upsetting."
Then it struck her: Rivera didn't go to college. And she thinks that's part of the reason she was able to find a policy for so much less with CURE, even though her policy with CURE offered a bit less coverage. The discrepancy is all too common, according to Consumer Reports.
"The amount that insurers charge should be based on your risk as a driver. But the agency is seeing that some insurance providers are charging higher rates based on the amount of education you have or your job title, and we think that's systematically and blatantly unfair," said Chuck Bell with Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports requested 869 unique auto insurance quotes from nine different insurers across six states and Washington, D.C. It found that three major auto insurance companies, including Geico, Progressive, and Liberty Mutual, all quoted higher average premiums to consumers who had less education.
"Insurers should really focus on the number of miles you drive per year, driving experience, and driver safety record," Bell said.
Geico responded to Consumer Reports saying, "The standards we use to determine insurance rates are sound and help promote healthy competition within the marketplace." Liberty Mutual says it looks at dozens of factors when determining a customer's overall risk, any of which must be permitted by state insurance regulation. Progressive did not respond to our request for comment on the findings.
"The average insurance shopper has very little idea which factors companies are using to set their rates. A good thing to do is to seek multiple quotes from different insurance companies to make sure that you're not overpaying," Bell said.
Not surprisingly, Rivera switched auto insurance companies and saved a bundle. "It's a blessing not only to figure this out but also to carry this message to so many people that I know are struggling."
And listen to this; your credit score can also have an impact on your insurance. The lower your credit score, the higher you pay in insurance.