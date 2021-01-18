(3 On Your Side) -- With so many streaming services available, you might think cable and satellite companies would be cutting rates. But that's not necessarily the case.

If you subscribe to AT&T’s DirectTV or U-verse, Charter’s Spectrum Internet or Comcast’s Xfinity cable or internet and you’re not in a promotional or introductory offer contract, you may be seeing a higher cable or internet bill this new year. “It’s becoming an annual thing for companies to raise prices on TV and internet service,” said Consumer Reports’ Jim Wilcox. “They blame the increases on rising programming costs and faster broadband speeds.”

AT&T customers who have DirecTV and U-verse TV service will be seeing price hikes in January. An increase for some Charter customers with Spectrum Internet already went into effect. And Comcast internet and cable customers will also be paying more. “Comcast is boosting add-on fees as well. Broadcast TV fees are going up by as much as $4.50 a month. And there’s a $2 bump to get regional sports networks.”

Several companies are also reinstating data caps that were suspended during the early days of the pandemic lockdown when so many people were working and going to school from home. Wilcox says, “With data caps, you get a certain amount of data with your monthly plan. If you exceed that amount, then you could get hit with overage charges or you might find that your download speeds are slowing down.”

But there is one bright spot for consumers. A new law now in effect requires cable and satellite TV companies to disclose the total monthly price of your bill when you sign up. That includes all charges, fees, and estimated taxes. The law also bans those companies from charging you rental fees for equipment like a router that you provide yourself.

Pay attention to your cable, internet and satellite bill. If you notice a rate increase, consider looking for other options to save you money.