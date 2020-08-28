3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - With so many people still working from home, and students starting a new school year, Consumer Reports says many people are finding it difficult to find laptops and tablets.

It's is a common sight all over the internet. Retailers simply can't keep up with demand. What's a frustrated parent to do?

Consumer Reports' top tip for tech shopping during the pandemic is stay flexible.

"See if you can find an equivalent model for the one that you're shopping for," said Nick DeLeon, a Consumer Reports tech expert. "You may also want to consider buying used or refurbished.

And depending on where you buy it from, it may come with its own warranty," he said.

Some bigger retailers, like, Target and Walmart, will send you an email or push notifications when certain items you’re looking for are back in stock. You can also use third-party sites like Nowinstock.net and Zoolert.com that check inventory across multiple retailers and alert you when an item is in stock.

And this will put things in perspective. Published reports indicate that Dell, HP, and Lenovo all say they have a collective shortage of 5 million laptops.