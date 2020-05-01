3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Painting can transform a space, which makes it a particularly enticing project for the millions of people socially distancing inside their homes. If you haven't tackled it on your own before, Consumer Reports has some painting pointers.
First, start with good paint and a good brush. Consumer Reports recommends Behr PremiumPlus from Home Depot. A "Best Buy" for $31 a gallon. For latex paint, use a brush with nylon bristles.
"Bristles should be nice and stiff, to make sure that they spread the paint evenly, and then you want to be able to tug at it to make sure the bristles don't fall off because you don't want to find any of those bristles in your paint," said Haniya Rae, a Consumer Reports home editor.
Small, angled sash brushes, from 1 to 2 1/2 inches, are best for trim. For cutting-in around doorways and ceilings, use a 2-and-a-half-inch angled sash brush. The angle allows you to make a sharp line and access corners. And for painting wide, flat surfaces, like walls or siding, a 3 to 4-inch flat brush will do the best job. For walls and ceilings, use a roller.
"For most interior painting projects, we recommend using a short-nap roller, about a quarter of an inch deep. They tend to result in less splatter while still providing you with a smooth, thick coat," Rae said.
You can also tackle outdoor projects like fences and front doors. Depending on where you shop, Consumer Reports recommends Behr Premium Plus Ultra Exterior from Home Depot or Clark and Kensington Exterior from Ace.
And once you're finished painting and you have some left over, don't throw it out. Always save the extra paint in case you need to touch up down the road.