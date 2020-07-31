3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - John Emanuel was weighing acceptance offers and financial aid packages from colleges early in the spring, just as the coronavirus was bearing down. And then his mom lost her job.
“It’s unfortunate because it affects him, the student, you know, the person who’s worked hard to go to your school,” Florangel Emanuel told Consumer Reports.
If your family was financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, you can appeal a financial aid offer even if you’ve already accepted a package.
“My mother getting laid off was something that we could use as a reason to get more aid,” John Emanuel said.
Penny Wang, Consumer Reports money editor, agreed.
“Contact the financial aid office and ask for the aid officer to take new information into consideration and adjust the award,” Wang said.
That’s exactly what John Emanuel did.
“Going back and forth with the financial aid offices, and fighting and appealing and appealing and re-appealing. I think we appealed maybe three or four times,” he said.
It’s a good reminder to keep all documentation about your current financial situation handy and up to date. You can also ask about emergency grants from your school. Enrolled college students who receive federal financial aid who were affected by the pandemic may be eligible for extra help through the coronavirus relief package.
If you still need to cover some of the costs for college and need to get student loans, interest rates on federal loans are 2.75% , a record low. “Your best bet is to stick with federally backed loans, which have fixed interest rates and more flexible payment options compared with private loans,” Wang said.
As for John Emanuel, he was able to work out a financial aid package that he and his mom could afford and he’ll be headed to college.