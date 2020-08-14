(3TV/CBS5) -- Have you ever wondered what the best laundry detergent is? Well, Consumer Reports put a number of them to the test and came up with a list for consumers like Judon and Eunice Foster. “It feels like our laundry is never ending and I feel like, where did all these clothes come from,” Judon said.
Consumer Reports tested dozens of laundry detergents to find which ones clean the best. “We use fabric swatches soaked with tough stains like blood, dirt, grass, coffee and then we use each detergent to see how well that detergent gets the stain out,” said Haniya Rae from Consumer Reports.
The lighter the stain after washing, the better the detergent scores on cleaning performance. Testers also check how well each detergent acts as a pre-treater for stains. That way you only need to buy one laundry product. “In our tests the detergents that earn Excellent ratings will tackle pretty normal stains like body oil and dirt, Haniya told us. “They’re also going to tackle things that are a bit tougher like grass and blood.”
The top scoring detergents in Consumer Report’s ratings are liquids like Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release at 28 cents a load or Persil Pro Clean Fighter for 21 cents per load.
If you have sensitive skin, try Persil Pro Clean Sensitive Skin. And Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid from Costco is the best value at only 11 cents per load.
If you’re okay with sacrificing cleaning power and paying more money, Power-Pods from Tide at 67 cents per load scored the best.
However, Consumer Reports cautions that pods can be dangerous, especially in households with young children or cognitively impaired adults who might accidentally ingest them.
And besides, pods can’t help you pre-treat stains, which is especially important to the Foster family. “We do find ourselves having to remove stains a lot,” Eunice said chuckling.”
And Consumer Reports says the sooner you actually treat a stain, the more likely it will come out.