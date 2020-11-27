3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Social media connects billions of people with family and friends. But soon, you might get a message from someone you'd probably rather ignore, like a debt collector.
"When this new rule takes effect a year from now, debt collectors will be able to send an unlimited number of messages via text, email, or social media," Lisa Gill of Consumer Reports said. "And they'll call you up to seven times a week, and maybe more."
You heard right: Beginning late next year, the ways collection agencies can legally contact you will greatly expand. And, since 70 million people have a bill in collections, this change affects a lot of people. And while trying to collect a legitimate debt is perfectly legal, the industry has a history of aggressive tactics, sometimes even trying to collect money from consumers who don't even anything.
"The problem is debt collectors are notorious for hounding consumers over debts that have already been paid off or were never owed in the first place," said Gill.
The collection industry welcomes the change, saying it "is a significant step forward in updating outdated collections practices that hurt small businesses and left consumers in the dark."
Even with these changes, there are still consumer protections to guard against aggressive, unfair and even illegal collections. For example, Consumer Reports says if a debt collector contacts you, request verification of the debt. You can expect to receive information on the debt in the mail within about five days after your request.
"Many states have a statute of limitations on how long a debt can be collected upon, which is typically between three and six years after which, you no longer need to pay it. So check the laws in your state. Do not pay any part of the debt until you're sure you still owe it. Otherwise, you could accidentally revive old debt you no longer owe," said Gill.
If you don't recognize the charge, get a copy of your credit report to make sure you weren't the victim of identity theft. You can get free credit reports every year from www.annualcreditreport.com.
And if you do owe the money but can't afford to pay it all at once, then try negotiating a lower repayment amount and a payment plan you can afford.