PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Deirdre Myles says she’s fed up with her washing machine. “I just completed a load of laundry and I wanted to show you the gray, mildew gook,” Deirdre said. “It smells like a damp basement.”
The problem isn’t new. According to Consumer Reports, smelly washers and mold have been a problem for about 20 years. “Over the years manufacturers have made design changes to try to combat the mold issue,” Sara Morrow told us. She’s a the home editor with Consumer Reports Home. But that hasn’t solved the problem, so manufacturers went back to the drawing board.
Consumer Reports tested a new front loader from GE designed to eliminate excess moisture. The results: It reduced humidity levels inside the drum, but Consumer Reports says that’s not a guarantee that mold or bacteria won’t grow. “Mold spores can be found anywhere you wear your clothes,” Morrow said. "So, you actually toss them into the washer where there might be residual detergent, leftover lint, hair and any other organic material, add to that lingering moisture in the machine, and mold can flourish.”
Like many other frustrated consumers, Deirdre finally gave up and is getting a new top-loading washing machine. “Our tests are finding many high efficiency top loaders are actually performing nearly as well as many of our recommended front loaders,” Morrow told us.
Among them, is an LG, a Consumer Reports’ Best Buy for about $650. It has great performance and water efficiency, plus very good energy efficiency.
Shopping for a pair? The matching electric LG dryer also performs well in Consumer Reports’ tests, earning excellent ratings for performance and reliability. It’ll cost you around $1,300 for the set.