3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - As if we're not already consumed with COVID-19, did you know November and December are top months for food poisoning? With that said, Consumer Reports has some tips to keep you safe when it comes to leftovers.

Consumer Reports says you can keep your favorite holiday foods safe and tasty beyond turkey day by following some tips from Consumer Reports' food and health experts. First, pack any leftovers as soon as possible. "You need to pack them away sooner than you might think," said Amy Keating. She's a Consumer Reports nutritionist.

"They should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking regardless of the temperature," said Keating.

Many people leave the turkey out to cool, but it's a big no-no.

"A whole turkey can take a long time to cool down, which gives bacteria a chance to multiply," Keating said.

You can store wings or legs on the bone, but slice off the breast meat when it's time to pack it away. Plan to freeze whatever you won't eat in three to four days.

"To preserve the quality of your food and reduce moisture loss, you want to keep it airtight, so use products specifically designed for the freezer, like freezer bags or freezer paper or airtight containers," said Keating.

Planning ahead and sharing also help.

"Think about other meals that work well with those leftovers. For example, if you have a rice or a potato dish, that might pair well with chicken or fish," said Keating.

One thing you don't have to worry about is fruit pies. These can be stored loosely covered on the counter if you're planning to eat them in one or two days. But put that pumpkin pie or any other egg-based or custard pie in the fridge.