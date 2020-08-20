3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Cars are more advanced than ever, but most of them still require an old standby to get them going: a battery.

That’s why Consumer Reports recommends inspecting or testing the battery every year to see if it’s running low, and if it is, replace it before you get stranded. Not only will you save yourself a big headache, but Consumer Reports also says you can usually save money, too.

“Several top-performing batteries in our tests are cheaper because they are available at big box stores or major retailers and not limited to being sold through a car dealership or specialty shop,” said Jeff Bartlett, a Consumer Reports car expert.

Since batteries look very similar on the outside, how can you know which one will go the distance under your car’s hood? Consumer Reports puts car batteries through a battery of tests like putting them in a freezer to see how well they perform at 0 degrees. That’s to make sure you can start your car on a cold morning. And there are tests to see how long it lasts if you leave your headlights on.

“We also put a load on the batteries to simulate a vehicle starting thousands of times, just the way you rely on a car battery year after year,” Bartlett said.

After all that, these are the batteries that earned a Consumer Reports Best Buy label, for solid performance and value. Two EverStart models, both under $100 and are sold at Walmart and an AC Delco. And before you head to the store, remember this.

“Make sure you know the correct size of your battery,” Bartlett said. “You can find it on the battery that’s in your car, in your owner’s manual, at the store, or searching online by entering your car’s make and model.”

And batteries can lose strength when they’re stored. Best bet, look for a new battery that’s less than three months old. All batteries have a stamped date code and many have stickers indicating when they were manufactured.