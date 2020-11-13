PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amazon Prime day is over, and now it's time to think about Black Friday.
Because of the pandemic, Consumer Reports says certain products are in short supply, and delivery companies are already pushed to the max. So the time to start thinking about holiday shopping is -- now!
"Getting a head start is so important this year because some deals have already begun. You've got three main options for shopping- online with shipping, online with curbside pickup and in-store," said Samantha Gordon, a Consumer Reports Shopping Expert.
In fact, Walmart has already announced its "Black Friday Deals for Days." That's three separate events during November with a contact-free curbside pickup, which is something the store is offering for Black Friday for the first time.
Target is also offering deals throughout the month and is extending its price match guarantee through December 24th. Target also offers curbside pickup.
Amazon's holiday sales have already begun.
Another reason to shop early— you want to make sure there's enough time for shipping.
"With holiday shopping on top of the widespread shift to online shopping during the pandemic, shipping companies are going to be totally overwhelmed. It's actually being dubbed "shipageddon," said Gordon.
Aside from shopping early, Consumer Reports suggests looking around. That allows you to find the best prices and will be key for finding popular items that may quickly go out of stock.
Some websites you can visit that currently, list Black Friday deals include BestBlackFriday.com, theblackfriday.com, and DealNews.com.