(3TV/CBS5) -- Fogged up glasses, ear irritation, and even acne. These are just some of the annoyances that can sometimes come from wearing a mask. “Wearing a mask is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them. There are some simple solutions,” says Laura Friedman of Consumer Reports.
If you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet. Pinch the top of your mask so that it fits the shape of your nose. Next, tighten the sides for a snug fit. You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lens. You can also try wearing your glasses on top of your mask.
Are you suffering from mask-acne? When you wear your mask for a long period of time, you sweat, which causes bacteria to build up. That can cause acne. Make sure your face and your mask are both clean before heading out.
If you’re still breaking out, a topical over-the-counter acne cream that contains benzoyl peroxide can help.
If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it’s because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears. Rub some petroleum jelly behind your ears. You can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.
And you know you’re not supposed to be touching your mask, but it keeps slipping off. “If your mask keeps slipping, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe," Friedman said.
Follow these tips so you can wear your mask to keep others safe.