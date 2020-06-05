(3TV/CBS5) -- People spent an average of $640 in 2019 on assorted subscriptions. Consumers purchased everything from Cloud storage to music services to dating apps.
For Jenny Wyka and her family, it’s video streaming services! “We currently subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+,” Jenny said. But, these days families like Jenny’s are looking for new ways to save money. “Our budget has to change, the same way that everyone’s adapting to this new norm.”
Consumer Reports says a good way to start is to get rid of any apps or services you don’t use but you’re still paying for
Chris Raymond is a tech expert with Consumer Reports and took a look at the charges on his own bills and found a few things he could trim. “I found that I was paying for insurance on a smartphone that was four years old,” he said. “And I was also paying for a DVR that we no longer use because we just stream the shows we want to see.”
Even with the rising cost of streaming services, Consumer Reports says cutting the cord could still save you $700 or more a year depending on what you have now and what you replace it with. “You can use an antenna to get free network content and then choose a limited streaming service like Sling, that starts at 20 dollars a month.”
If you do stick with cable, there’s a way to save up to 120 dollars a year. And it’s something Jenny and her family already did. They bought their own router instead of paying every month to rent it from their cable company. “We’ve been saving a great deal,” she said. “So, I think that’s something, you know, we’re happy we did.”
Consumer Reports says you should also consider buying refurbished goods instead of new ones from major manufacturers like Apple in order to save money.