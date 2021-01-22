3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - It’s a brand name synonymous with fire safety. However, a new Consumer Reports investigation finds reports of serious problems with Kidde brand fire extinguishers.
“We sifted through years of lawsuits and public reported complaints and found allegations that Kidde knew of the problems with its fire extinguishers for years before they finally issued a recall in 2015 and again in 2017,” Ryan Felton said. He’s with Consumer Reports.
A judge recently ordered Kidde to pay a $12 million fine as part of a consent decree settling allegations by the Department of Justice that the company knowingly misled the government about the extent and scope of the problems with some of its products.
Kidde did not admit that it violated federal law as part of the settlement.
A Kidde spokesperson said, “Kidde is committed to ensuring our products are safe and dependable, especially those related to life safety such as fire extinguishers.”
But that’s not all. Consumer Reports also found reports on the CPSC website of consumers saying Kidde bungled the recall, in some cases replacing a recalled fire extinguisher with another recalled extinguisher.
Among reasons for the recall problems, Kidde says that they learned some of the replacement units were “damaged in transit,” adding that the company has since taken steps to provide working extinguishers to customers who received damaged devices.
So, what can you do to make sure your fire extinguisher will work when you need it?
First, make sure it hasn’t been recalled. Head online to www.saferproducts.gov to check the model number.
“If you have a recalled Kidde fire extinguisher, contact the company to have it replaced as soon as possible,” Felton said.
And here are some helpful tips about storing and using a fire extinguisher. Store it where you think a fire is most likely to occur, like the kitchen and garage.
Also, regularly check the dial on the pressure gauge. It should always be within the green zone.