3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Jerry Harris, a small business owner who runs a dog walking service, opened a concerning message from his inbox.
"I received an email from Facebook and it identified that my account had been locked out," Harris said.
Harris learned that his business' Facebook page had been compromised after a hacker gained access and changed the login.
"The biggest problem, of course, is that I can no longer control my own business Facebook page," said Harris.
Harris says he feels helpless, like an outsider looking in on his own business. It's a feeling millions of people experience every year. Thomas Germain is a Consumer Reports tech expert.
"The good news is, there's a lot of easy steps you can take, and the New Year is a great opportunity to give yourself a fresh start," said Germain.
First, Consumer Reports recommends setting up two-factor authentication, something you might already use with online banking and other more secure sites.
"Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of protection and the idea here is if someone gets a hold of your password, they'll need another piece of information," Germain said.
Next, guard against phishing. That's where hackers try to get you to give up information about yourself that could help them steal your identity. "Avoid clicking on links in texts or emails, especially if there's something about that message that seems suspicious," said Germain.
And finally, it's nearly impossible to remember every password, but there's an easy solution. Use a password manager. Consumer Reports' top-rated password managers are 1Password, Keeper and Bitwarden.
As for Harris, he plans on setting up a new, more secure Facebook page for his dog-walking business.
"I don't know how they hacked me, but the reality is, had I put better safeguards in place, it wouldn't have happened," said Germain.