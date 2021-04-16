PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Do you pay an extra fee for those eggs you bought to get from the farmer to the grocery store? Of course not. But you likely paid a similar fee the last time you bought a car! It's called a destination fee. "It's also called delivery, processing, and handling or inland freight and handling fees," Mike Monticello said. He's a car expert with Consumers Reports. "We know destination fees have something to do with getting a car from the factory or U.S. port to a car dealership, but there's not a lot of transparency beyond that."
These non-negotiable fees appear as a line item on car window stickers. They're rarely disclosed in ads or on automaker websites. Because of that, these hefty fees can take unsuspecting buyers by surprise! And there's another even bigger problem. A Consumer Reports' investigation found that automakers have increased destination fees from an average of $840 in 2011 to $1,240 in 2020. That's almost a 50% increase and more than two-and-a-half times the rate of inflation.
So, what's going on here? "The lack of transparency about how destination charges are derived, and the rate they've been increasing, deserves a second look," Monticello said. "Many consumer advocates suspect these fees are just a way for automakers to boost the bottom line without officially raising prices."
So what can you do? Consumer Reports says to negotiate the bottom line for the vehicle, not the destination fees since the dealer won't budge on those. Insist on discussing your "out the door" all-in price, and don't be shy about asking for a reduction. If you don't get it, consider walking away. Car dealers expect you to haggle and they just might match your price to make the sale.
And another thing! Consumer Reports says the best way to haggle for a car is over email. It's a great way to get the deal "in-writing" before you even step foot in the dealership.