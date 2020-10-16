3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Daphne Peña and her husband decided to get rid of cable a few years ago after paying too much each month.

“We were streaming more and it didn’t make any sense to pay for something that we weren’t using,” Peña said.

But Consumer Reports’ tech expert Jim Wilcox says some people are spending as much money on various streaming services as they were on cable.

“So, I wanted to see if it was possible to get a good assortment of content and broadcast channels for just $25 a month,” Wilcox said.

Since every family has different interests and favorite shows, Wilcox put together an economical package that could appeal to a wide range of people. It includes CBS All Access, a Disney+ bundle, and Peacock from NBC.

“For sports fans, CBS All Access has NFL games through 2022 plus Super Bowl 55. And you get NCAA basketball and PGA Golf,” he said.

Plus, CBS programs and content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and more. With limited commercials, it’s $6 a month. The Disney+ Bundle includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month.

“For families with kids, Disney+ has the Star Wars franchise, plus movies from Marvel and Pixar,” Wilcox said.

Hulu offers content from popular broadcast and cable channels including FOX and ABC, plus classic TV shows, Hulu originals and movies. ESPN plus adds even more sports to the mix.

“The last piece of this streaming puzzle is the $5 a month, ad-supported tier of Peacock,” Wilcox said.

With it, you get next-day access to NBC’s current shows and content from Bravo, Syfy, Telemundo, and USA Network.

Altogether, that’s about $24 a month. On top of streaming, many people, like Peña, want free, live broadcast channels.

“We also have an antenna because we like to watch local news,” she said.