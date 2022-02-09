If flowers and jewelry aren’t your thing but you still like a traditional Valentine’s Day gift, how about chocolate? Forget the drug store variety; Consumer Reports reveals some tasty, affordable, and yes, even heart-healthy chocolates sure to impress.

Consumer Reports staffers worked hard sampling and evaluating boxed chocolates! “It was not a dream job. Actually, some chocolates that have very good reputations are really terrible chocolates,” Kevin Doyle of Consumer Reports said.

Godiva’s Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box was described as “chewy” and "waxy.” And evaluators called Harry & David’s Signature Chocolate Truffles “plastic-y” and “chalky.” Doyle said, “A really good chocolate is going to be shiny, it’s not going to be dull, it’s going to be snappy, as opposed to sort of waxy or chewy, and in terms of flavor, sugar is not the first thing you should taste when biting into a good chocolate.”

Kevin’s favorite was from Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal company based in San Francisco. The Single-Origin Truffle Collection has rich, complex confections that topped everyone’s list.

Try the Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection if you want to woo a foodie. Fresh-tasting flavors like wasabi, macadamia nut, olive oil and curry will please the adventurous palate.

And want to give a gift that’s sure to impress? As tasty as they are beautiful, the Formosa Bonbon Box would be a thrill to receive. One Consumer Reports' tester gasped when she opened the box. And your partner might appreciate the gluten-free, vegan and alcohol-free options.

But maybe you want to give chocolate that will not just win but also benefit your valentine’s “heart?” Then, give dark chocolate. The darker, the better. “The cacao beans that are used to make dark chocolate contain flavanols antioxidants that protect cells and help control inflammation.” said Doyle.

Think dark chocolate is too bitter? Consumer Reports' professional tasting panel found these high-cacao chocolate bars that are so tasty it will be easy to switch!