PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Many of these popular weighted blankets claim to calm you when you’re anxious, help with your insomnia, or even make you feel like you’re being hugged. But what exactly is a weighted blanket?
“Basically, a weighted blanket is a quilted blanket, that each of these little pockets is filled with glass or plastic beads. And the pockets keep the weights from shifting around while you’re sleeping,” said Bernie Deitrick of Consumer Reports.
Many find the weight comforting. Weighted blankets have been used for years for kids with autism. Sales of weighted blankets have been climbing, but sleep experts like Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg say that although there isn’t much evidence-based research on whether they work, her patients love them.
“I do recommend weighted blankets for some of my patients that struggle with sleep, especially if they feel very restless, and the feedback has been positive,” Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg said.
But will they work for you? Consumer Reports’ testing looked at weight and warmth. Consumer Reports found that blankets sold with the same weight could vary in size, changing the pressure you feel.
Take a look at these two 15-pound blankets. The 70-by-48 inch gravity blanket weighs about 10 ounces per square foot, while the larger YnM Weighted Blanket weighs about 7 ounces per square foot.
Are weighted blankets hot? Consumer Reports uses this device- dubbed the Tin Man - to measure each blanket’s heat retention.
“Our tests found that models with duvet covers were slightly warmer, but all the blankets add about the same amount of warmth that you’d get from a fluffy down comforter.”
Manufacturers say you should pick a weighted blanket that’s around 10-percent of your body weight. So, if you weigh 150 pounds, you should choose a 15-pound weighted blanket.
The cost of weighted blankets depends on the brand. But, plan on spending anywhere between $75 to $300.