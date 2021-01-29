PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Air fryers were one of the most popular gifts this past holiday season. But, Consumer Reports says you have to be careful what you cook in them.
You can make many different foods, even desserts, in an air fryer. And most veggies that you would usually oven-roast come out perfectly in the basket if you pat them dry, then toss with some oil.
But certain vegetables will disappoint. Although broccoli is delicious, it doesn't do well in an air fryer because of the tough stems. Basically, the time it takes them to become tender will leave the tops scorched and bitter-tasting.
"The air fryer does a good job cooking meat, but you might not get the same sear that you'd get from a fry pan or a grill," Consumer Reports' Paul Hope said.
Can you make a juicy burger? Yes! An air fryer will quickly cook one to medium-rare, but the gray surface pales in comparison to the tasty char you get in a cast iron pan.
And what about crispy chicken? Skin-on parts will cook through but the skin might not brown evenly. You won't get the crisp skin that pan-roasting achieves.
Fish can come out nicely cooked but is apt to have unappetizing hard, rubbery skin.
Grilled cheese sandwiches that are buttered or brushed with oil will toast nicely, but the cheesy mess in the bin and the basket might not be worth it.
"Even though breaded foods do really well in an air fryer, battered foods are a recipe for disaster. The coating doesn't set right away like it does when you cook in hot oil, which means that it can drip through the basket and even end up on the heating element," Hope said.
And Consumer Reports says prices have really come down on air fryers since the holidays. In fact, they say some models you can buy for around $70.