PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Super Bowl Commercials aim to make a splash, but companies may play it safe for this year's big game.
Joel Coen, the president of Tru North Advisors, a company that specializes in marketing and advertising, says there likely won't be that one shocking commercial everyone is talking about the next day.
"I think what you’re going to be seeing is a very cautious tone," Coen said. "What we’re seeing from a messaging standpoint is bringing people together, as opposed to just having that splash message out there that appears to be tone deaf."
Some companies are expected to walk that fine line and talk about 2020, while other companies are sticking to throwbacks and nostalgic references.
"You're talking about a tremendous amount of money to put at risk, so you have to hit," Coen said. "Some organizations that have thrived through the pandemic are going to be making their first ever splash within the Super Bowl ads; one being DoorDash, and I'm excited to see how they do."
"Juxtaposed to that, we’re not going to see Pepsi, Coke, Hyundai, Olay, Little Caesars and Ford," he added. "Those are some big names."
A 30 second spot for this year’s big game is about $5.5 million. The most coveted ad times, according to Coen, are right before kickoff and right after half time.