3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Thinking of going to college? Well, if you need money, the Free Application for Federal Aid, commonly referred to as FAFSA, just started.
In fact, the application process just opened in October, but many people don't know it. With that said, education officials say you need to fill out your FAFSA application as soon as possible.
Even if your family might not qualify for aid, sometimes schools have different merit-based scholarships, and schools use the federal form to determine most aid.
Another reason to submit the FAFSA form now is that some financial aid is on a first-come, first-serve basis. So, get that form online or fill it out on the app called "My Student Aid."
Experts say there are some simpler ways to get it all done. For example, there's a free website called "Frank," which has really streamlined the process.
Current and prospective college students have until the end of June to submit their FAFSA. However, deadlines vary depending on your college.
Experts recommend you do your research to make sure you submit the FAFSA on time. The biggest challenge when filling out the FAFSA is the number of questions. There are 100 of them! So, prepare yourself.