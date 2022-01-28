PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many of us did a lot of cooking and baking over the holidays and we have a greasy, grimy stovetop and oven to prove it! You can give your hard-working range the post-holiday, deep clean treatment with tips from the experts at Consumer Reports.
Melinda Montanaro hosted both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. “The stovetops, the ovens, the entire kitchen was a mess and I needed about a good week to go through and deep clean everything,” said Montanaro. Montanaro’s instincts to tackle that mess sooner rather than later are spot on. “Over time, leaving spills on your range can actually start to affect performance,” said Consumer Reports Paul Hope. He should know– he not only writes about ranges for Consumer Reports, he’s also a professionally trained chef. “On a gas range, it can clog the burners, which makes them tough to light and produces uneven flames in some cases. And for smooth glass tops, sugar-based spills, like chocolate or tomato sauce that are allowed to sit for too long can damage the surface,” he said.
The cleaning pros at CR have a simple yet helpful tip -- hot, soapy water is your friend. For gas ranges, you can use dish soap and water as your solution to clean everything from surfaces, grates, and burners covers. Just remove, soak and scrub.
If the grates and covers are really rough, slip them into a plastic bag or other sealable containers along with a quarter-cup of ammonia which will break down the stains and make the grates easier to clean. Sometimes burner ports can get clogged, so clean the port with a paper clip or a safety pin. Don’t use wooden toothpicks or other materials which can break inside the ports. “You also want to avoid using steel wool or abrasive cleaners on a cooktop. That’s especially true for glass cooktops,” Hope said. Instead, use a soft sponge or a wet paper towel to wipe away spills and stains.
To remove heavy, burned-on residue on smooth tops, use a razor blade or a glass scraper made for this purpose. Carefully hold the blade at a 45-degree angle to avoid scratching the smooth top. Finally – don’t forget your cooktop’s controls! Many can be removed and washed with -- you guessed it -- hot, soapy water.