CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ali Baadiyan says he was kind of anxious to upgrade his cell phone.
"Very excited, very excited. Absolutely! I was Looking forward to it,” Ali told 3 On Your Side.
Back in December, he had a Samsung Galaxy S-10 that he wanted to get rid of. So, he started shopping around for something newer.
"I saw a T-Mobile and I thought I'll just stop here and have a look,” Ali said.
“You wanted to see what they had?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
“Yea,” he replied. “I wanted to see what kind of deal they had."
At the time, Ali discovered that T-Mobile had a pretty good promotion where he could trade-in is Galaxy phone for a new Samsung Note 10. And his trade-in was worth some good money.
“When the (T-Mobile rep) entered the information he said the phone was worth around $650,” remembers T-Mobile telling him. “Wow, not a bad trade-in,” Harper said.
According to Ali’s invoice that he provided to 3 On Your Side, he paid around $1,299 for the new Samsung Note 10 and after his trade in and a down payment, T-Mobile was supposed to issue a $385 credit to Ali's T-Mobile account. But Ali says he's been waiting to see that money for months. “I said the only way to get my money back is to call Gary Harper and Channel 3TV.”
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and I asked T-Mobile to review Ali's account. They did, and immediately sent Ali this text message saying "We placed the requested adjustment of $385 plus tax to your account."
Ali says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
“3 On Your Side was there to get it (the money) for me,” Ali said smiling.
“And you're glad to have your money aren’t you?” Harper asked.
“Absolutely, absolutely," Ali said chuckling.
I have to say T-Mobile was great to work with and I certainly appreciate the speedy resolution.