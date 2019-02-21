CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - Mike and Staci Cotter were looking to update their Chandler home and thought installing a new iron door in front would be the perfect touch.
"What we wanted to do initially is put the largest door we could into this space and we wanted iron doors."
When the Cotters came across an ad from First Impression Ironworks, they gave the company a call and a sales representative came out.
"We picked out the design, the colors and some other aspects of the door and paid him."
The cost for a new majestic-looking iron door came to almost $10,000, an amount the Cotters paid for upfront.
The current door is 100 inches tall. But the Cotters say they asked the sales rep if the new iron door could be taller and wider. In fact, they wanted the door to be extended another 20 inches, which would require ripping out an area right above the door. According to the couple, the sales rep said it could.
However, the rep said it would be up to the Cotters to hire their own contractor to frame out the area, so the new door will fit.
"We were very excited."
The representative from First Impression Ironworks took measurements from the floor to the ceiling and of course the width and then left with the couple's $10,000 payment.
According to the Cotters, the company then started fabricating the iron door before they could even hire a contractor to come out to their home.
"By the time we got another contractor to come out and look at the space, First Impressions already made a door."
And when their contractor did come out, bad news. He told them the area they wanted removed to make room for that tall, iron door couldn’t be done because there was support beam there.
And that meant their new door couldn’t be installed. Mike Cotter went on to say, "We have a door now that's been made, and they have all of our money and it doesn't fit."
The Cotters maintain they’re not the "door experts," and that the company representative from First Impression Ironworks should have known a support beam would likely be there, meaning a taller iron door was impossible to install, even though they already had paid $10,000 up front.
“My first thought was, is that going to fit in our house? It's beautiful."
3 On Your Side got involved and we asked the company if there was any kind of resolution that could be reached.
We also asked if they would talk with us on-camera. The company declined, saying in this statement:
"..we believe it is inappropriate to discuss any individual customer or their project out of our respect for their privacy on a television broadcast."
However, it appears they're attempting to resolve the issue.
First Impression Ironworks sent 3 On Your Side an email offering to revise the Cotter's iron door at no additional cost so it can be installed.
They tell us; "We have offered to waive our fees to modify the iron entry door based on the new dimensions provided by the customer’s contractor."
And we have some really good news. The company just recently came out and not only remeasured, but they are now modifying the door to fit. At this time, both sides seem in agreement and they're ready to move forward. When the door is up, we’ll air an update.
