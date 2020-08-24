CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Delores Kershaw likes to stay in shape. But, unfortunately Delores became extremely ill last year, putting her overall health in jeopardy. "One day I was just sweating and very weak,” Delores told 3 On Your Side. “I couldn't breathe. I had a fever of 103 degrees and my doctor said go to the emergency room."
Delores' husband Larry took her to Mercy Gilbert Hospital where she underwent a number of tests."They admitted me and they called in all kinds of specialists from infectious diseases to cancer to pulmonologists because I couldn't breathe," Delores said.
Delores was put into the hospital's intensive care unit, which can be very expensive. But, not only did Delores have good insurance to pay the bill, she also had what's called a hospital indemnity plan, which actually pays people money for every day they're in the hospital. Larry says it's a great benefit to have if you're ever admitted. "Thank goodness if it doesn't happen but if it does, we're covered,” he said. “You have peace of mind."
According to Delores and Larry, their indemnity plan paid Delores $200 just for going to the emergency room and $2,000 for every day she was in the hospital. As a result, the policy paid Delores $12,200. However, the couple claims the indemnity money was mistakenly sent to Mercy Gilbert instead of the couple.
The hospital deducted $985.06 which the couple actually owed and then Delores and Larry say the hospital kept the remaining $11,214.94. Delores and Larry say they've been trying to recover that $11,214.94 for months. "And my husband stays on the phone for hours and hours every day repeating the same story over and over with no results," Delores said.
Frustrated, Delores and Larry contacted 3 On Your Side. "I've seen your segment before, and I see how much you help people so I decided I'm going to contact Gary Harper. If anyone can solve this issue, he can," Delores said.
I got a hold of Dignity Health, which owns Mercy Gilbert Hospital and they're currently investigating.
For now, the couple says they can really use that money. "So, $11,000 would go a long way to help us pay other bills that we have to make like car payments and so on."
Again, the hospital is looking into the issue at my request. I'll let you know what they find in a follow up report.