PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It may look like Joei Jackson is preparing for a road trip.

"This is a cooler full of snacks."

But Jackson isn't hitting the road at all because her car is actually her home.

"I'm homeless in a sense but thankfully, I'm not on the street yet," says Jackson. Her problems began when she received an alert that something was wrong with her Cash App account.

Cash App is a mobile payment service that allows people like Jackson to receive and transfer money using the App.

Concerned, Jackson looked up Cash App's toll-free number to find out what was wrong.

"I called the 1-800 number which I Googled... [It] said for customer support," says Jackson.

The call was a huge mistake because Cash App does NOT offer a phone number for customer support.

That toll-free number Jackson called was actually posted on the Internet by a scammer posing as a Cash App representative.

The con-man claimed he could help Jackson. But instead, he wiped out her Cash App account that had thousands of dollars.

Jackson was devastated, "They left $96 in my account. I had $4,350, yep $4,350 and left me $96."

Not only was $4,300 stolen but so was her $700 unemployment deposit.

"My unemployment check for $717 came in right as I was on the phone with them and they took that too," says Jaskson.

A total of $5,000 was stolen from Jackson's Cash App account.

It happens all the time. 3 On Your Side recently profiled Janaya Harris who told us a scammer posing as Cash App took her and her fiancé for $6,800.

"That's just crazy that, that just even happened."

3 On Your Side contacted Cash App which said it is aware of the ongoing scam and claim victims should report it to them using their App.

"I sleep in here."

As for Jackson and other victims for that matter, it's a crushing blow knowing so much of their money has been stolen.

"You can't get any lower. Sorry."