3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - You could say Bill French is kind of old school. At least, that's what his wife Kathy says.
"He had a flip phone. An old dinosaur flip phone," Kathy told 3 On Your Side smiling.
But Kathy says she finally talked her husband into upgrading to an iPhone 7 so he could FaceTime with family and friends.
“Hey, there you are. I can see you,” Bill told one of his relatives as he was FaceTiming.
To make the purchase, Kathy and Bill say they turned to a company called Altice Mobile. The transaction they say was pretty smooth and they were happy with the deal they got.
"We purchased a new iPhone 7 and we bought it for $439.84,” Kathy said.
But if you look at their account, the couple was charged not only once for the phone, but they were accidentally charged twice for a total of $879.68. After complaining, Kathy says Altice Mobile keeps sending her messages saying they're refunding the second charge, but they never do. And it's been since February.
"Well, I'm a pretty patient person. But after this long, it's crazy that they're not refunding me," Kathy said.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Altice Mobile to not only review Kathy and Bill's account but to also return the $439.84 charge.
The company immediately responded to 3 On Your Side, saying they're looking into the matter for me.
In the meantime, Kathy says she and Bill can really use that $439.84 right now.
"It's just not fair. It's just not fair for them to hold on to my money," said Kathy.
Again, Altice says it would be happy to review the matter. I’ll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.