PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - It was puppy love at first sight for Michele Day.
"Her name was Lucy online," Day told 3 On Your Side. "As soon as I saw her, I was like, 'I have to have her!'"
Day emailed the breeders. They got back to her right away to start the transaction. They said they had locations in Scottsdale, Oklahoma, and California. Lucy, the eight week old lab, was in Oklahoma and would be flown in to her new home in Arizona.
"The website seemed legit," Day said.
She sent $850 through two apps, but on the evening the puppy was supposed to arrive, Day received an email instead, demanding an extra $2,100 for shipping fees and pet insurance.
"As soon as I got that, I knew," Day said. "I really wanted to cry. I did cry later. I wanted the puppy. I truly did, and it wasn’t about the money."
The Better Business Bureau's Tierra Terry says reports of puppy scams are spiking during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people are at home and have time for new pets.
"We’ve seen an uptick in a variety of different scams, but particularly puppy scams recently," she said.
According to Terry, 61 Arizonans and Southern Californians have reported losing a combined $30,000 to puppy scams over the past several months, and the BBB says scammers are using the pandemic to get their hands on more money.
"They're just using this as a way for somebody to hand money out up front," Terry added.
It's exactly what happened to Day. The supposed breeders told her in an email her puppy needed a special crate, "especially during Covid-19." It was going an extra $560 to rent a sanitized crate.
"The website is still up and my greatest fear is that some family with small children is going to be devastated because they’re going to try to order that puppy," Day said.
3 On Your Side emailed and called the website operators. The man who answered the phone immediately hung up when Susan Campbell identified herself as a reporter.
To protect yourself from becoming a puppy scam victim the BBB says you should:
- Visit the pet in person
- Request a live video chat if an in-person visit is not possible
- Use reverse image search to verify photos of your puppy do not appear on other sites
- Avoid untraceable payment methods, including wire services, gift cards, and payment apps like Zelle and PayPal
The Arizona Attorney General's office says credit card payments are safer because consumers can dispute charges if there is a problem. The office also suggests requesting and verifying veterinary paperwork for the puppy independently.
Despite her heartache, Day still wants a puppy.
"I look a lot, but I’m worried I'm going to be scammed again, so just kind of taking my time," she said.
If you believe you are a victim of a puppy scam, report it to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the BBB Scam Tracker.